Golfer with Arlington ties wins college award
Mount Marty College student-athlete Sully Lewis was recently announced as one of the Yankton, S.D., school's Lancer Club Award recipients.
Lewis, the son of Arlington Public Schools Supt. Dawn Lewis and Clint Lewis, was a senior member of the Lancers' men's golf team. He earned his award by best exemplifying scholarship, citizenship and leadership in his sport, according to a Mount Marty release.
AYS football signups begin
Arlington Youth Sports (AYS) football registration began July 1 and will continue for the fall season through July 30.
AYS will have two teams for the September and October season. The peewees will be for grades 3-4, while the Jr. Midgets squad will be for grades 5-6. Registration is available online at arlingtonyouthsports.org/onlinereg.
Practices for football season begin at the end of August. Additional questions can be sent by email to dpeters9790@hotmail.com.
