Shockwave baseball team wins tourney
The Shockwave age 13 and younger baseball team won its bracket of the Battle of Bats tournament last weekend in Omaha.
Coach Josh Willmott's team consists of players from Blair, Arlington, Missouri Valley and Hooper. They were the second seed to begin bracket play and won the title game 9-7 despite an early 6-0 deficit.
DCBL playoffs loom
With the Dodge County Baseball League playoffs looming, the Blair Dawgs and Arlington Spartans were to see the end of the regular season this week.
The Spartans were scheduled to play at Scribner on Thursday, while the Dawgs were to end the schedule against Wahoo. In Blair's most recent game, it defeated Scribner 3-2 with a run during the top of the 10th inning. Mark Clements notched all three RBIs, while Mills Macek had three hits. Collin McClain and Aaron Kelberlau added two hits apiece as well.
The Dawgs' Lance Hansen earned the pitching win at Scribner, throwing all 10 innings and logging nine strikeouts.
Arlington, meanwhile, lost a 5-4 game to the Wahoo Wombats on Monday.
11U Cubs win 3 during busy week
The Blair Cubs age 11 and younger baseball team won three times during a busy stretch of games from July 7 through Sunday.
It routed the Elkhorn Select Gold on July 7, 21-7, with every batter logging a hit. Tucker Storjohann had four, including one homer. Nate Murray, Jaxon Logan, Calvin Johnk, Ty Tessendorf and Jonas Neuverth had two hits apiece.
In a 16-7 win against the Bennington Blue, Storjohann had three hits. Brevin Leggott, Devin Larson and Murray also shined at the plate, according to coach Ross Tessendorf.
Then, on Sunday, the Cubs topped the Columbus Mariners 23-11. Andrew Smutny and Neuverth had home runs.
The Blair squad also lost to UBA Gladiators Platinum (2-1), the Elkhorn Prime Black (12-0), the Blue (9-1) and the Mariners (11-8). Lane Christensen stood out with two hits against the Gladiators, while Brooks Ray got a hit against the Prime Black and pitcher Ty Tessendorf allowed just three earned runs against Bennington.
Dana College AD makes pro wrestling hall
Former Dana College coach and athletic director Bill Danenhauer was recently announced as the newest member of the Nebraska Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame.
So far, the hall's website shows two 2020 inductees — Danenhauer and Gorgeous George. The former Vikings coach, who led the school's last football team in 2009, wrestled in the late 1980s and 1990s. He most famously performed as the character Dave Sullivan in World Championship Wrestling during the mid-90s on television.
More information about the Nebraska Hall of Fame is available online at prowrestling-nebraska.com.
— Staff reports
