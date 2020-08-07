Hunter Education waiver still in place
Online-only Hunter Education courses, without the Hunt Safe Session requirement, are still allowed for hunters age 11 and older in Nebraska, according to a recent Game and Parks Commission release.
Youth ages 11-15 who take online courses are normally required to attend a 2-hour Hunt Safe Session before they can receive a certificate of completion. That 2-hour requirement is temporarily waived since Game and Parks has limited the size and available number of classes due to COVID-19. The 11-15 year olds who complete the the online course will be certified, though a future Hunt Safe Session is recommended.
For more information on Hunter Eduction in Nebraska, go online to OutdoorNebraska.gov/huntereducation.
3-on-3 hoops set for Blair
The Midtown Mayhem 3-on-3 basketball tournament is set for 9 a.m. Aug. 29 in Blair.
The tourney will be played in the Washington County Bank parking lot (15th and Lincoln Streets) across three divisions — grades 3-8, high school and adult. Interested teams can register at blairyouthsports.org or email craig.heuton@edwardjones.com for more information.
Grizzlies set baseball tryouts
Tryouts for two Blair Grizzlies baseball teams are happening soon.
Tryouts for next year's age 8 and younger team will be 7 p.m. Monday at Wederquist Field in the Blair Youth Sports Complex. The 14U tryout, meanwhile, is 7 p.m. Wednesday on Hardy Field.
Go online to the Grizzlies Facebook page (facebook.com/blairbaseball) for registration information.
Fort Calhoun flag football registration is open
Registration for Fort Calhoun Youth Sports Organization flag football is open through Aug. 23.
Flag football is open to children in grades K-6. Go online to calhounyouthsports.com for more registration information.
— Staff reports
