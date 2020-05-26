Cooper Hilgenkamp looked forward to putting his power on display this spring.
“I expected a couple of home runs out of myself,” he said.
Unfortunately, the recent Arlington High School graduate and his baseball teammates were benched by COVID-19. It was a tough end to Hilgenkamp's prep career.
“My favorite sport has always been baseball,” the first baseman and catcher said.
It started out that way long ago in T-ball. Then, Hilgenkamp graduated to coach-pitch with classmate Tanner Pittman's father leading the team. The AHS Eagle said he still remembers hitting the ball back at his coach, delivering a blow below the belt.
“He probably doesn't even remember it,” Hilgenkamp said with a laugh.
The right-handed slugger said it took until his sophomore high school season to start playing at a high level. Because of it, he earned some chances to swing the bat as a designated hitter and gave himself the opportunity to excel in the field as a junior and senior.
Along his high school way, though, Hilgenkamp also picked up football and wrestling. He wrestled for two high school seasons, but played football all four on Eagle offensive and defensive lines, creating bonds with his Arlington teammates along the way.
Hilgenkamp's favorite high school football moment was the Eagles' overtime win against Fort Calhoun thanks to the game's intensity level. AHS' near upset of top-ranked Omaha Skutt in last year's district baseball tournament was among his favorites on the diamond.
Now, though, the Arlington grad is thinking about his future. He currently works in electrical services and plans to study more in that field at Northeast Community College in Norfolk.
But Hilgenkamp also learned a lot in his time as an Eagle athlete. He credits his coaches for those lessons.
“They taught me respect,” he said not too many days after graduation.
