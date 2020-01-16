Fremont swimming coach Ali Granger named Arlington's Addie Schiemann her swimmer of the meet Jan. 9 after the Tigers defeated Lincoln North Star.
Schiemann scored points for her team in the 100-yard butterfly and the 100 backstroke, finishing those races in 1:18.08 and 1:20.76, respectively.
“She also was an asset on relays as well as she overcame some tough mental practices to have a very successful meet,” Granger said.
The Fremont/Arlington girls team defeated North Star 89-65, but lost to Lincoln Pius X 107-56 during the double-dual meet.
The Tigers' boys team beat the Navigators 101-65, but fell to the Thunderbolts 87-76. Granger also commented on AHS students Cade Arnett and Josh Iossi, who cut time from their swims and set personal records.
Arnett's top individual finish came in the 200-yard freestyle. He finished fifth in 2:30.7.
Iossi, meanwhile, helped his relay squads to two fifth-place finishes. Arnett and he were half of the 200-yard freestyle relay squad that finished in 1:53.4.
Arlington success continues Tuesday
Fremont's Arlington swimmers continued their season success Tuesday during dual losses at Lincoln East.
“Addie Schiemann had an amazing anchor leg of the 200 free relay, cracking 30 (seconds) for the first time this season and really showed a great drive in the relay,” Granger said.
Arnett, meanwhile, hit the 7-minute mark in the 500-yard freestyle. His teammate, Iossi, had a “great” 200 free, according to his coach.
The Tigers are back in action Saturday at a Lincoln High Invite.
