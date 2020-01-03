PTO plans daddy-daughter dance Staff reports Jan 3, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Fathers will get the chance to spin their daughters around the dance floor Jan. 17. The Arlington Elementary School PTO is hosting its annual daddy-daughter dance from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the school. The theme is Winter Wonderland. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Online Poll Do you agree with the tobacco buying age being raised to 21? You voted: Yes No Undecided Vote View Results Back Top 10 Most Read Stories Burt County sheriff resigns Horses give chase through Blair on Christmas Day Suspected drunk driver causes multiple vehicle accident Ronald D. Fenimore Arlington man allegedly threatened to kill woman Fort Calhoun man charged for leaving scene of accident A family mural: Blair woman, 90, paints scene on garage door Burning for a purpose: Area fire departments use vacant Fort Calhoun house for training Icy conditions contribute to two accidents at 19th and South streets One-vehicle rollover in Herman injures three Today's e-Edition Washington County Enterprise
