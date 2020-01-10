Zach Vander Griend knocked down a 3-point shot with 1.2 seconds remaining Tuesday as the West Point-Beemer boys basketball team upset Fort Calhoun 45-44.
The home win was just the Cadets' second overall victory this season. The Pioneers, meanwhile, dropped to 5-4 in defeat.
Fort Calhoun led 34-26 entering the fourth period, but struggled to put away its foe down the stretch. Brant Hilzendeger knocked down two foul shots with 50 seconds remaining to give the Pioneers a 43-40 advantage, but the Cadets (2-7 overall) pulled back within one shortly thereafter.
Zane Schwarz put his squad ahead 44-42 when he hit another FCHS free throw with 12.9 seconds left, but Vander Griend answered with the game-winner 11.7 seconds later.
Schwarz finished with a team-high 13 points, while Hilzendeger had 10 and Grant Halford added seven. The Pioneers host Ashland-Greenwood on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Note: FC Live Radio (mixlr.com/ftcactivities) contributed to this report.
WEST POINT-BEEMER 45, FORT CALHOUN 44
Fort Calhoun (5-4) 17 6 11 10 — 44
West Point (2-7) 11 6 9 19 — 45
Scoring: Fort Calhoun — Zane Schwarz 13, Brant Hilzendeger 10, Grant Halford 7, Kaden Therkildsen 6, Carsen Schwarz 4, Harrison Schmitt 2, Tyler Strauss 2.
West Point-Beemer — Keegan Doggett 16, Zach Vander Griend 12, Drake Repschlaeger 9, Miguel Perez 6, Grayson Meyer 2.
After strong 1st, FCHS girls falls at West Point
Fort Calhoun girls basketball coach Allie Schleifer was pleased with her team's first quarter Tuesday at West Point-Beemer.
“We just couldn't pull it together for another three quarters tonight,” she said during a FC Live Radio interview.
The Pioneers fell to 1-7 with a 52-19 loss. They'd trailed just 8-5 through the game's first 8 minutes.
Fort Calhoun's Kinsley Wimer scored a team-high nine points, while Kennedy Bradburn had eight and Mackenzie Hansen two.
“We rebounded really well,” Schleifer added.
The Cadets, meanwhile, were led by Sidney Swanson's game-high 30 points. Brooklyn Weddle added eight.
The Pioneers next host Ashland-Greenwood on Saturday. The game starts at 2:30 p.m.
WEST POINT-BEEMER 52, FORT CALHOUN 19
Fort Calhoun (1-7) 5 6 0 8 — 19
West Point (6-3) 8 18 16 10 — 52
Scoring: Fort Calhoun — Kinsley Wimer 9, Kennedy Bradburn 8, Mackenzie Hansen 2.
West Point-Beemer — Sidney Swanson 30, Brooklyn Weddle 8, Jadyn Meiergerd 6, Hannah Landholm 2, Lauryn Hagedorn 2, Rachel Groth 2, Katie Groth 2.
