A 10-0, third-period run changed Tuesday's boys basketball game at Fort Calhoun High School.
The Pioneers trailed 44-35 before racing back and taking a one-point advantage into the final 8 minutes. From there, Kaden Therkildsen broke the Mustangs with nine of his game-high 15 points as Fort Calhoun pulled off a 61-50 comeback win against its guest, Omaha Concordia.
“Him being able to move his windows on the perimeter and being able to knock down shots is huge,” Pioneers coach TJ O'Connor said of Therkildsen. “Then it just kind of starts to slowly extend the defense a little bit — opens up things on the inside for us.”
Fort Calhoun's Brant Hilzendeger, Carsen Schwarz and Grant Halford combined for 10 points to close out the third period — and give O'Connor's squad a lead — before Therkildsen delivered a backbreaker to start the fourth.
The senior's corner 3-pointer gave the Pioneers a 48-44 advantage, one they wouldn't concede. He added two shots inside the arc and two free throws as the final minutes ran off of the clock and the home team built a double-digit victory.
“(Kaden) knows how to get guys leaning one way, off-balance,” O'Connor said. “You've got to close out on him because he can shoot the ball. And he knows how to attack close outs, things like that.”
Therkildsen finished with three long-range makes, while Schwarz added 14 points. Hilzendeger had 12, too, but O'Connor emphasized the Pioneers' defensive effort when all was said and done. Fort Calhoun outscored Concordia 26-6 after falling behind 44-35.
“We challenged them a little bit defensively at halftime and we really just sat down and guarded in the fourth quarter,” the coach said. “When we want to, and we commit to it, we can really get down and defend.”
Therkildsen said the Pioneers had a strong game plan from the start.
“We knew coming into this game that they were going to shoot a lot of 3s,” he said. “So we were like, 'We've got to contest them.'”
After eight 3-point makes through three quarters, the Mustangs came up empty during the fourth in the face of the home team's effort. Therkildsen, meanwhile, led Fort Calhoun as it pushed a one-point lead to 11 over the course of 8 dominant minutes.
“It's really good when I know I've got my team's back, for sure,” the senior said. “And they have my back 110 percent.”
