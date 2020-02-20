Fort Calhoun girls basketball coach Allie Schleifer ended her season in an open bench seat next to a tearful senior, Kennedy Bradburn. She put her arm around No. 42.
The Pioneers' 2019-2020 season came to a close Tuesday with a 60-28 loss to Omaha Roncalli during the Class C1 Subdistrict 1 Tournament at Ralston High School.
Less than two hours before, Schleifer looked out onto the court at her team taking warmup shots. She gave the 4-19 squad her assessment, comparing it to when it was just getting started months earlier.
“Cohesiveness and confidence,” Schleifer said. “They are playing so much more aggressive and confident. They believe in themselves and they believe in each other now more than they did in the beginning.”
Fort Calhoun was ready early against the Crimson Pride, leading their 14-9 foe for much of the first period.
“They're just playing together,” Schleifer had said minutes before tipoff. “It's great.”
Bradburn and Kinsley Wimer, another senior, scored the game's first two buckets before Roncalli made its first shot with 5:19 left in the first.
A second Wimer 2-pointer put the Pioneers ahead 6-2 before FCHS sophomore Tessa Skelton broke a 6-all tie with a free throw. Bradburn's second score pushed Schleifer's team's lead to 9-6.
Even when they lost their advantage on the scoreboard, the Pioneers were able to stay in the game during the second quarter. Mackenzie Hansen's free throws cut the Pride's lead to 23-18, but a 5-0 run to end the half pushed the favorite's lead to 28-18 against the FC underdogs.
Unfortunately for Schleifer and the Pioneers, the 5-0 run was small in comparison to Roncalli's 23-0 scoring streak during the second half. The Pride went on to win by 32, ending Fort Calhoun's season in its first game of the postseason.
“We're doing well at the right moment that the end of the season, no matter what, it will be too soon,” Schleifer had said before the game.
“Too soon” came Tuesday at Ralston High School.
