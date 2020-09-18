Senior golfer Rachel Parks played “decent” early Monday at River Wilds Golf Club, knocking down bogie putts during the Blair Invite.
The Bears' play got better and better, though, and, when all was said and done, she finished with just 84 strokes over 18 holes to place fourth.
“I've never broken 90 before,” Parks said, smiling. “So, yeah, it was a good day.”
The effort helped Blair finish sixth out of 12 teams on its home course. A second Blair lineup took eighth, while Elkhorn North, led by individual champ Emily Karmazin, claimed first.
Parks hung with best on the leaderboard. The highlight of her career day was an eagle on No. 12.
“I just connected with the ball on the three shots I made,” she said.
The strong play continued, and then prevailed through brief dips in the senior's overall efforts.
“I had a few bad holes, but not enough that it made me mess up or anything,” Parks said.
Anna Moore carded the Bears' second-best score, finishing with 106 swings. Kaia Stewart added a 109, while Kylie Quick and Mallory Stirek carded a 120 and 122, respectively.
Addie Stirek led Blair's second team with her 107 strokes. Neenah Lindner shot a 109 and Courtney Geise finished with 119. Emma Wilson and Sydney Campbell finished with 121 and 123 swings, respectively.
Bears compete at triangular
On Tuesday, the Bears traveled to Plattsmouth for a triangular at Bay Hills Golf Course. Elkhorn North won with 175 strokes, while BHS was second with 213. The host Blue Devils carded 242.
Parks shot Blair's low, nine-hole score, a 48, while Addie Stirek totaled 49.
