Residents may see drones flying around Washington County.
Omaha Public Power District began its latest round of inspections Tuesday. These inspections will be conducted by an unmanned aerial system (UAS), more commonly known as a drone.
Using the UAS, OPPD will examine eight substations throughout Washington, Douglas, Sarpy, Cass and Otoe counties. Inspections will last a couple of days, according to an OPPD press release. During that time frame, customers may notice the drone, accompanied by a white van.
The drone will be used to take high resolution color images and video, looking for potential problems. It will also be using infrared technology to identify hot spots, which may indicate worn wires or other equipment in ned of repairs or replacement.
A radiometric thermal camera will aid the inspection by measuring the temperature of a surface by interpreting the intensity of an infrared signal that reaches the camera. The addition of radiometric imaging enables drones to capture temperature data in every pixel of an image.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.