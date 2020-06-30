Conner O'Neil knocked in five runs Saturday as the Blair Junior Legion baseball team bested Omaha Creighton Prep on the road, 8-7.
The Bear's double down the third-base line scored three teammates, giving coach Cris Aguilera's squad a late 7-6 lead. Blair scored its eighth run on a passed ball.
Aguilera said Luke Ladwig started the decisive inning with a single, allowing O'Neil to clean up the bags for the final lead change of the ballgame. Pitcher Tyler Anderson was on the mound for the win.
The win pushed the Post 154 Juniors to 6-1 on the season.
The Blair Reserve squad, meanwhile, lost its Saturday game 10-4 to Wahoo.
Juniors finish ENBL tourney 3-1
After a 1-1 start June 23, the Blair Juniors capped their Eastern Nebraska Baseball League Tournament run with back-to-back wins last Wednesday.
“Yes we did,” coach Aguilera said when asked if his team played well in victories against Elkhorn Mount Michael and Omaha Roncalli.
First, the Bears topped the Knights 12-1 in six innings. It then topped the Pride 4-1, notching more hits (8-5) and less errors (0-2).
The Bears scored two first-inning runs in the tight victory against Roncalli. Canton Lippincott scored on a wild pitch before Kaden Sears notched an RBI single, scoring Kaden Fletcher.
