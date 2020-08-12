A Washington County grand jury has issued a no true bill in an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a Blair man, Washington County Attorney Scott Vander Schaaf announced Wednesday morning during a press conference at the courthouse.
Leslie Flynn Jr., 39, was shot during a confrontation with police at a home in the 1100 block of Adams Street on April 15 in Blair.
After two days of reviewing evidence and witness testimony and deliberations, the grand jury issued their report in which they did not find probable cause to believe a crime had been committed.
Vander Schaaf said his office will not be charging any of the officers involved in the incident.
Sheriff Mike Robinson and Blair Police Chief Joe Lager identified the officers involved. They include:
• Deputy Alexander Judkins, who has served with the sheriff's office since November 2017. He is a member of Washington County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard and tactical team as well as an instructor on high threat situations, active shooter, incident response and is a certified FBI instructor, according to Robinson.
• WCSO Patrol Sgt. Shane Thallas, who has served with the sheriff's office since September 2011. He was promoted to sergeant in March 2017.
• Blair Police Sgt. Kelly McManigal, who has served with BPD since October 2018. He previously served with Burt County Sheriff's Office, Tekamah police and Fremont police.
All officers were placed on paid leave until the Nebraska State Patrol completed its investigation. They have all since returned to duty.
Along with their report, the grand jury issued some recommendations.
Those recommendations were:
• that mental health evaluations and treatment resources are available for those individuals involved in domestic violence incidents
• that law enforcement agencies place a continued emphasis on de-escalation training and education
• that law enforcement agencies provide mental health resources for its officers who are involved in traumatic or stress-inducing situations.
“When I spoke to the grand jury about their report, that was the one thing they wanted to communicate to the public was their concern that mental health and mental health resources get to individuals who need them,” Vander Schaaf said. “That was something they felt pretty strongly about and again why they put it in their recommendation.”
Robinson gave his condolences to the Flynn family.
“The incident that occurred on April 15, 2020, was a tragedy and I just want to say my heartfelt condolences and the condolences of the sheriff's office goes out to the family of Les Flynn Jr.,” Robinson said.
Flynn's family members lined the corner of 16th and Colfax streets Monday and Tuesday during the grand jury proceedings. They held signs and showed their support for Flynn.
“We are here to be the voice for my brother who was shot by police in his own home,” Flynn's sister, Jessica Richard, said Monday. “They didn’t call in a negotiator or do any of the general practices as they should follow. Today is the start of the grand jury hearing so we wanted to be here to be the voice for our brother.”
Vander Schaaf declined to give many details of the events of that night, citing that the grand jury report is sealed and can only be unsealed by District Court Judge John E. Samson.
Enterprise Media Group has made a request to Samson to unseal the report.
“We are unfortunately able to only talk about generalities when it comes to questions about specifically what happened,” he said. “Any video or audio would have been presented to the grand jury. That being the case, those documents and that evidence is sealed.”
However, Vander Schaaf said the incident began as a domestic disturbance call. When officers arrived on scene, a minor child remained in the home with Flynn, and there were multiple firearms in the house. They were also told Flynn was possibly intoxicated and had made direct threats against individuals.
After getting the child out of the house, the officers “made a judgement call” to secure Flynn in the house.
“Upon reaching the door of the residence, Mr. Flynn was observed to have a firearm, long rifle or AR-15, that was directly pointed at law enforcement officers to which they responded with their use of force,” Vander Schaaf said.
Robinson said the officers were not in the house at the time of the shooting.
“They were still in the doorway when they engaged Mr. Flynn,” he said.
Two officers fired their weapons, Vander Schaaf said. He declined to say if Flynn fired his weapon.
From his review, Vander Schaaf said he felt the use of force was justified.
“I think anytime you have an incident with use of force, you wish that it didn't have to happen and that things didn't get to those points,” he said. “Unfortunately, here I would agree with sheriff we had a tragic incident. I certainly understand and have sympathy for that family and I wish that this didn't have to happen. Law enforcement officers I think responded in a correct manner with use of force given the scenario they had with them at the time.”
This is believed to be the first officer-involved shooting in the history of Washington County.
“We've never had an officer-involved (shooting) where we had to take a life,” Lager said.
Assistant Editor Elizabeth A. Elliott contributed to this report.
