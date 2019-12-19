Gov. Pete Ricketts announced appointments he has made to fill Nebraska’s boards and commissions Dec. 11.
Matthew O’Daniel of Arlington has been appointed to the Nebraska Motor Vehicle Licensing Board. The board has a three-year term limit and meets monthly to enforce motor vehicle, mobile home and travel trailer industry licensee standards.
