No one was transported from a single-vehicle rollover accident Wednesday north of Arlington.
Washington County sheriff's deputies and Arlington Rescue personnel responded to the crash at about 5 p.m. on County Road 11. There were minor injuries.
Deputy Ashley Robinson said the vehicle was headed north when the driver lost control. Seat belts were in use.
(0) comments
