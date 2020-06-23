A man who was facing charges after allegedly kicking an officer in the leg was sentenced to two years probation June 16 in Washington County District Court.
Scott E. Rogers, 48, accepted a plea agreement in April when he pleaded guilty to resisting arrest-first offense, a Class 1 misdemeanor. Rogers was previously charged with assault of a police officer, a Class 3A felony.
According to an arrest affidavit, a Blair police officer located a man, later identified as Rogers, in an alley in the 1600 block north of Washington Street at 1:17 a.m. Dec. 1. A second officer arrived to assist.
Rogers appeared to be extremely intoxicated and became belligerent and was swearing at the officers, the report said.
Rogers was arrested for disorderly conduct and transported to the Washington County Jail.
While at the jail, Rogers became agitated and kicked one of the officers in the leg, causing pain to his knee.
In addition to probation, Judge John E. Samson ordered Rogers to write a letter of apology to the officer, which will be reviewed through the probation office. Rogers was also fined $1,000.
