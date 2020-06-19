The day finally came when families could dip their toes in the pool in Arlington.
Kids were hanging around the Arlington Pool entrance long before it opened at noon Saturday for the first time this summer.
The pool saw as many as 31 swimmers at a time and people filtered in and out, pool manager Merrit Gilmore said.
The pool was filled June 3 and Gilmore said everything was ready a little earlier than the expected Tuesday opening.
The ability to open the pool came at the May village board meeting after Gov. Pete Ricketts announced an increase of numbers to 25 people or 25 percent of capacity. That limits the number in the Arlington Pool to 50. If people leave, they are giving up their spot, Gilmore said.
Those that donned their swimsuits noticed changes at the pool, including no showering, no chairs except for parents who could bring their own, no benches or concessions and pool noodles designating space between families.
Social distancing is marked in areas and families can sit together in those areas up to six people.
Spray-painted animals are marked on the sidewalk to help maintain 6 feet apart in line for the diving board.
If people have been at the pool for two hours and there's a waiting group, they might be asked to leave. A sign-up sheet may be instituted if there's constantly 50 people and more waiting. That would mean swimming for 1 hour and 45 minutes, leaving and then the next 50 on a sign-up sheet will be allowed in after a 15 minute cleanup of the area. There was a waiting list for swimmers on Tuesday.
The pool is open 12-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. daily.
