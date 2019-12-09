A teen driver was shocked after a crash caused power lines to fall on his car Sunday.
Arlington firefighters and Washington County Sheriff's deputies responded to the single vehicle rollover around 9:20 p.m.
Two juvenile males were northbound on County Road 15 in Arlington in a Jeep and lost control on the washboard, overcorrected and rolled it into a power pole. Live wires fell on the car.
The driver was taken to Nebraska Medicine.
“It’s still under investigation, however no alcohol or drugs are suspected,” Washington County Deputy Alex Judkins said.
No airbags deployed and seatbelts were worn, Judkins said.
OPPD was called to ground the wires before the car was towed. Power was expected to be restored to the nearby house the same night.
