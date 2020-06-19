River Wilds Golf Club hosted the first of its two Junior Golf Camps of the summer this week.
Youngsters took part Tuesday morning, carrying their clubs from station to station on their first day. Sprinklers wet the fairways in the distance, but the boys and girls worked on their technique on the driving range and practice greens to start. They learned to drive the ball, chip and putt at varying levels of initial success.
The camp took place 8 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday, but a second three-day session begins July 21. The recommended ages for the junior camp are 6-15. The session is to feature snag golf and an inflatable target to go along with the golf lessons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.