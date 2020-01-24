Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday on state Highway 133 at County Road P38 just south of the Blair Municipal Airport.
Washington County sheriff's deputies and Fort Calhoun Rescue responded to the crash at approximately 2:54 p.m.
According to Capt. Aaron Brensel of Mark Backhuus, 67, of Blair, driving Ford F150, was northbound on Highway 133 when he saw a Subaru Crosstrek, driven by Vanessa White, 35, of Omaha, turn off of CR P38 onto the Highway.
Backhuus attempted to merge into the left lane to avoid an accident, but the Subaru struck the back passenger side of the truck, causing it to roll over onto its top on the right side of the shoulder. The Subaru came to rest in the median.
Both drivers were wearing their seat belts, and air bags deployed in the Subaru. Damage to the truck is estimated at $3,500, while damage to the Subaru is $3,000.
White was transported to CHI Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy by Fort Calhoun Rescue. Backhuus was taken by private vehicle to get checked out.
Brensel said a citation is pending for White.
