Washington County sheriff’s deputies and Fort Calhoun and Bennington fire and rescue units responded to a personal injury rollover accident on state Highway 133 at County Road P38 on Wednesday afternoon. A driver of a Subaru SUV attempted a left turn on to Highway 133 from P38 and struck a pickup that was northbound on the highway. Due to the collision, the pickup driver lost control and overturned. Neither driver appeared to have serious injuries.