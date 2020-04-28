A crosswalk signal on state Highway 91 between 22nd and 23rd streets will be removed, according to a response the City of Blair received from the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT).
Public Works Director Al Schoemaker said the state will remove the existing crosswalk signals with a resurfacing project scheduled for this summer. The signals will not be replaced. Instead, NDOT will install a rectangular rapid flashing beacon (RRFB) at the same location.
When a pedestrian wants to cross the highway, they will press a crosswalk button, which will start the RRFB.
“It will flash bright and blink so it gets the drivers' attention that someone is using the crosswalk,” Schoemaker said.
The crosswalk signal will be removed because West School is closed. The building, which was sold by Blair Community Schools, will be used by Little Blossoms Preschool and Day Care. Owner Jane Bouwman has said she expects to have 250 students when the center opens.
The city had asked the NDOT to reconsider removing the crosswalk signals. However, Schoemaker said day cares do not count toward pedestrian counts, only schools do.
“We tried. I was asked by citizens and the council to ask DOT, so I did,” he said. “I told them that was probably going to be the response, but we asked anyway.”
