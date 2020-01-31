Five-foot-5 Blair guard Sophia Grantham tore through the lane and to the basket time after time against Plattsmouth on Tuesday.
The senior was relentless, scoring 27 points as the third-seeded Bears blew past the No. 6 Blue Devils 65-42 during the first round of the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament at Blair High School. A number of Grantham's layups came in the transition game with her opponents' backs toward her.
“When their numbers are turned, that's when I know I can beat them,” she said. “Sometimes I just get lucky I feel like, but, yeah, when I see them turned I know I have a shot.”
Thanks, in part, to two Mya Larson 3-pointers, BHS led 16-9 after one period. But the Bears truly opened up their lead with a 13-0 second quarter run. Makayla Baughman and Ella Ross knocked down 3s, and Maicy Lourens added a free throw, to start the scoring streak, but Grantham finished it with six-straight points.
Plattsmouth would cut the Blair lead to nine points early on during the third period, but never got any closer. Grantham had 27 points, but Larson added 16 and Ross had nine in the Bears' 11th win of the season — their highest total since notching 11 in 2011.
The 23-point drubbing of the Devils came just eight days after BHS topped them by just nine on the road.
“We all have bad games,” Grantham said. “And that happened to be our rough game.”
The Bears were determined to make Tuesday's EMC opener less competitive.
“We really wanted to bring the energy and show that they're not going to compete with us,” Grantham said.
With the win, BHS advanced to Thursday's contest against second-seeded Elkhorn. The winner was set to play in tonight's EMC final.
