When one drives into the Arlington Cemetery, right behind the flagpole you can see the beginnings of the Veterans Memorial. Bricks, etched with the names of loved ones, both veterans and others, encircle the place where black granite panels will be installed. The foundation footing is already in place.
If things go according to plan, the five-sided pentagon will be installed in the center of the memorial by Memorial Day 2020, American Legion Post 71 Commander Gary Denison said.
The Arlington Veterans Club has been fundraising in earnest for the past two years. To date, $68,000 of the $105,000 Phase 1 costs has been raised.
Denison said if enough money is raised before Memorial Day, he hopes the black granite panels could be installed. Norfolk Monuments is in the process of making the pentagon centerpiece, which will feature each branch of the military. The granite panels would include the more than 300 names inscribed on the original veterans wall, and the names of those who were killed in action will be inscribed in gold.
The new memorial will replace the veterans wall, which was installed in 2012 on the west wall of the Vets Club, 218 W. Eagle St.
The club board members have drawn ideas from the Nemaha County Veterans Memorial in Auburn, the North Bend-Morse Bluff Veterans Memorial Park in North Bend and Blair's Veteran Tribute Plaza.
Denison said it was important to create this memorial because there were many veterans from the area.
"A lot of them have passed away and it's a good way for everyone to come together and support the veterans and their families," Denison said. "The wall brings out a lot of different emotions. This is what we all need. It's a healing and a time to share."
The response to the memorial has been positive.
"Arlington and the surrounding community have been very supportive in a lot of ways," Denison said.
The funds for the project have come from a number of sources, including dinners at the Arlington Veterans Club. The next fundraiser is a prime rib dinner at 5 p.m. Dec. 7. The meal, which includes a baked potato, dinner roll and salad will be $25. All of the proceeds will go to the memorial.
The veterans club also is hosting a prime rib dinner on New Years Eve to benefit the memorial. Denison said they hope to have one or two fundraising dinners a month next year.
Bricks are being sold for $100 each. If someone purchases more than one, the additional bricks are $80. To place a name on the granite wall, it will cost $150.
Donations for the memorial will be accepted at Two Rivers Bank or through the Arlington Community Foundation under Arlington Veterans Memorial Wall. Donations also can be taken to the vets club.
Veterans Memorial donations
These are people who have donated to the Veterans Memorial:
Wesley Sperling Arlington Veterans Club $32,000
Arlington Community Foundation $7,750
Two Rivers Bank $5,000
Wayne Reed Memorial $2,750
Russell Sorensen $1,000
Dave and Shelia Monke $1,000
Duane Chappelear Memorial $960
Frannie Brown Memorial $835
Jay Thomsen Memorial $653
Jeff Delaney Memorial $520
Arlington Lions Club $500
Disabled American Veterans – Fremont $500
Washington County Bank $500
Gary Timm Memorial $400
Robert Pfeiffer $300
Wohler Family $300
Magness Metal $300
Arlington Community Church Women $250
Arlington Community Church M&M’s $250
St. Paul’s Church Summer Sizzle $234
Bill Appleby Family $200
Sons of American Legion – Arlington $200
Mark and LuAnn Sundberg $150
Clayton Burgess Family $150
Donnie Sperling Family $140
Omaha Combat Veterans Motorcycle Assn $135
Jack (June) Schlaper Memorial $100
Verdell Stork Family $100
Hair Designs Unlimited – Sheri Matzen $100
Denis Strieren $100
Joe Bushchelman $100
Chris & Lovina Sorensen $100
