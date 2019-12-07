When one drives into the Arlington Cemetery, right behind the flagpole you can see the beginnings of the Veterans Memorial. Bricks, etched with the names of loved ones, both veterans and others, encircle the place where black granite panels will be installed. The foundation footing is already in place.

If things go according to plan, the five-sided pentagon will be installed in the center of the memorial by Memorial Day 2020, American Legion Post 71 Commander Gary Denison said.

The Arlington Veterans Club has been fundraising in earnest for the past two years. To date, $68,000 of the $105,000 Phase 1 costs has been raised.

Denison said if enough money is raised before Memorial Day, he hopes the black granite panels could be installed. Norfolk Monuments is in the process of making the pentagon centerpiece, which will feature each branch of the military. The granite panels would include the more than 300 names inscribed on the original veterans wall, and the names of those who were killed in action will be inscribed in gold.

Arlington Veterans Memorial
Buy Now

The veterans memorial at the Arlington Cemetery is underway, with hopes the first phase will be complete by Memorial Day 2020.

The new memorial will replace the veterans wall, which was installed in 2012 on the west wall of the Vets Club, 218 W. Eagle St.

The club board members have drawn ideas from the Nemaha County Veterans Memorial in Auburn, the North Bend-Morse Bluff Veterans Memorial Park in North Bend and Blair's Veteran Tribute Plaza.

Denison said it was important to create this memorial because there were many veterans from the area.

"A lot of them have passed away and it's a good way for everyone to come together and support the veterans and their families," Denison said. "The wall brings out a lot of different emotions. This is what we all need. It's a healing and a time to share."

The response to the memorial has been positive.

"Arlington and the surrounding community have been very supportive in a lot of ways," Denison said.

The funds for the project have come from a number of sources, including dinners at the Arlington Veterans Club. The next fundraiser is a prime rib dinner at 5 p.m. Dec. 7. The meal, which includes a baked potato, dinner roll and salad will be $25. All of the proceeds will go to the memorial.

The veterans club also is hosting a prime rib dinner on New Years Eve to benefit the memorial. Denison said they hope to have one or two fundraising dinners a month next year.

Bricks are being sold for $100 each. If someone purchases more than one, the additional bricks are $80. To place a name on the granite wall, it will cost $150.

Donations for the memorial will be accepted at Two Rivers Bank or through the Arlington Community Foundation under Arlington Veterans Memorial Wall. Donations also can be taken to the vets club.

Veterans Memorial donations

These are people who have donated to the Veterans Memorial:

Wesley Sperling Arlington Veterans Club $32,000

Arlington Community Foundation $7,750

Two Rivers Bank $5,000

Wayne Reed Memorial $2,750

Russell Sorensen $1,000

Dave and Shelia Monke $1,000

Duane Chappelear Memorial $960

Frannie Brown Memorial $835

Jay Thomsen Memorial $653

Jeff Delaney Memorial $520

Arlington Lions Club $500

Disabled American Veterans – Fremont $500

Washington County Bank $500

Gary Timm Memorial $400

Robert Pfeiffer $300

Wohler Family $300

Magness Metal $300

Arlington Community Church Women $250

Arlington Community Church M&M’s $250

St. Paul’s Church Summer Sizzle $234

Bill Appleby Family $200

Sons of American Legion – Arlington $200

Mark and LuAnn Sundberg $150

Clayton Burgess Family $150

Donnie Sperling Family $140

Omaha Combat Veterans Motorcycle Assn $135

Jack (June) Schlaper Memorial $100

Verdell Stork Family $100

Hair Designs Unlimited – Sheri Matzen $100

Denis Strieren $100

Joe Bushchelman $100

Chris & Lovina Sorensen $100

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.