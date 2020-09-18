Dale and Nancy Hilgenkamp and their family are hosting a Fall at the Farm event at their farm, 7538 County Road 15, Arlington, on Saturday, complete with a 5K Berry Dash or 1 mile Family Fun Run at 8 a.m.
After the run, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., a variety of activities will take place, including hayrack rides through the Aronia Berry bushes, outdoor games, craft vendors, pumpkin decorating stations, a nature scavenger hunt and more.
The farm's mini grain bin will serve Aronia-based items including ice cream, lemonade, baked goods, lunch items and beverages.
Register for the runs at fallatthefarm.itsyourrace.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.