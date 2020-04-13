Fort Calhoun and Ponca Hills firefighters and a homeowner helped put out a chimney fire just southwest of Fort Calhoun on Saturday morning.
Fort Calhoun and Ponca Hills fire departments responded to the house near the intersection of County Road 38 and County Road 45 just after 11:15 a.m.
Fort Calhoun Fire Chief Dan Mallory said a buildup of hot material, such as soot and creosote, in the home’s metal chimney flue likely caused the frame of the chimney to heat up, causing a fire. He said the homeowner noticed smoke in the attic and grabbed a fire extinguisher, helping keep the fire under control until firefighters arrived.
“Fortunately, he was here when it happened,” Mallory said.
Mallory said the fire itself was contained in the chimney. Firefighters began leaving the scene by around noon.
