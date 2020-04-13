A Blair resident is the first reported death from COVID-19 in Washington County.
Darrell Dibben, 90, died Sunday from complications of the virus, according to his obituary.
Three Rivers Public Health Department Executive Director Terra Uhing confirmed the death of a man in his 90s with underlying health conditions as the first in the county in a press release Monday evening. He was previously reported as a confirmed case.
Dibben was a resident of Carter Place, the Blair assisted living facility that is linked to 19 cases of COVID-19. Residents were moved from the facility to neighboring hospitals March 28 and 29 due to the outbreak.
Blair police are investigating the outbreak and the events that transpired at the facility.
Dibben, a retired Dana College professor, began his 30-year tenure at the Blair institution in 1965. He taught communications, language arts and education classes.
He was also instrumental in starting the Dana College radio station KDCVFM and remained the manager and adviser until his retirement in 1995.
“He loved teaching, but his great passion was mentoring students,” his obituary said. “One of his proudest moments was being voted 'Professor of the Year' by the student body in 1988.”
Dibben continued his passion for mentoring serving as a mentor with the Blair Community Schools TeamMates program for many years after his retirement.
Read more about Dibben in Friday's Enterprise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.