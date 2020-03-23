Washington County has its first cases of COVID-19, the Three Rivers Public Health Department confirmed Monday afternoon.
A man and a woman in their 60s tested positive for the illness. They are travel-related cases.
The Washington County residents have been self-isolating at home since March 18, according to the health department. Contact investigations were completed and those identified as close contacts were notified. All identified close contacts will self-quarantine and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.
Community exposures may have occurred at the following times and locations and are considered low risk:
• Family Fare. 238 8th St., Blair, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. March 15.
• DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, 1434 316th Lane, Missouri Valley, Iowa, 1:30 to 3 p.m. March 16.
Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms — a fever, cough, fatigue and sore throat — or develop symptoms are asked to call their health care provider and notify them of any potential exposure to a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus. Those feeling sick should call ahead before going to a medical provider or an emergency room.
