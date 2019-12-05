Kinsley Wimer scored a team-high seven points Monday as the Fort Calhoun girls basketball team opened its season with a 68-25 Jamboree exhibition loss at Oakland-Craig.
The Pioneers started regular season play Thursday against Platteview and will host their home opener 2:30 p.m. Saturday against Syracuse. On Monday, though, they played the Knights.
Oakland-Craig opened with a 23-9 first period before heading into the half ahead by 18 points. Fort Calhoun was scoreless during the third period before adding five in the fourth for 25 total.
Wimer led the way, but Mackenzie Hansen added five points, including three on a second-quarter shot from long range. Katie Barta scored four points and Rianna Wells had three.
The Pioneers were 2-21 a year ago, while the Knights were 23-4.
