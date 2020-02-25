Minutes after qualifying for a Class C state championship match Friday, Ely Olberding had no joy left on his face.
Despite his own success, the 106-pounder stood over his tearful twin brother, Lance, in the CHI Health Center tunnels, trying to encourage him after the 113-pounder was eliminated from medal contention.
“Ely is just as interested in Lance as Lance is in Ely,” Fort Calhoun coach Drew Welchert said. “They do … they work together and everything. They will tomorrow, too.”
A day later, Saturday, Lance watched intently from the stands with more than 10,000 others as his brother earned a Class C state title.
“It was pretty emotional for me to watch,” he said. “It's pretty exciting because I get to beat up on him every day and get after him in practice to make him better, and he makes me better.”
Ely couldn't have agreed more.
“That's just like the cherry on top,” he said. “I wouldn't be at this point if I didn't have Lance.”
Olberding, who finished his freshman season with a 46-3 record, won his state title by 4-3 decision against 45-5 Aaron Ohnoutka of Wahoo Neuman. The Pioneer immediately went for the Knights' leg during the opening minute, scoring the first two points of the match about 60 seconds in.
Olberding would fall behind 3-2 during the second period, but took his advantage back with a reversal before the 2 minutes had elapsed.
Then, the first Fort Calhoun champion since Kenny Chacon in 2009 rode out his victory for the entire third period. The wrestlers reset at the center of the circle twice during the final minute, but Ely never let go.
When it was over, the 106-pounder didn't boast either. Ely shook hands with his opponent, both referees and fist bumped the opposing coaches before slapping hands with Welchert and coach Jake Welchert, Drew's brother.
“It just feels weird for me to celebrate after a win because that just shows the opponent that you didn't expect yourself to win,” Olberding said. “I set my goals at the beginning of the season, expecting myself to beat them. That's what I did.”
It was when he met Lance back in the arena tunnel where he got emotional. The two sets of brothers, Ely and Lance and Drew and Jake, made their way through the tunnels together, slapping each other on the back and embracing as they went.
“I feel amazing,” Ely said. “If I wanted to, I could scream pretty loud right now.”
The champion went 4-0 in Omaha with a first-round pin, a technical fall and back-to-back decision victories on Friday and Saturday night. He didn't celebrate Friday night, but he and his twin brother Lance enjoyed the next night together with a state championship they'd earned all season together.
Lance finishes 2020 42-6
Lance Olberding finished 2-2 at his first state tournament. The 113-pounder capped his freshman season 42-6 and just a 43rd win shy of a state medal.
The Pioneer started his tourney run with a 52-second pin of Logan View's Ryder Keenan before Gavin Dozler of Boone Central knocked him into the consolation rounds. There, Olberding started with a 10-8 decision win against Gage Musser of Hershey.
Gibbon's Jose Escandon ended the 113-pounder's season, however, with a 4-1 decision in the heartbreak round.
