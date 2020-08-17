Changes to Fort Calhoun Community School’s return-to-school plan and future protocols for school-related activities were a topic of discussion at the Board of Education meeting on Aug. 10.
With current available information regarding trends related to COVID-19, Supt. Jerry Green said the district is now requiring masks be worn by everyone in school buildings during school hours when the year starts Thursday. He also said a hybrid education model is being discussed for use if needed and safety procedures for school activities are being developed.
“Due to trending information and safety of everyone involved, the (return to school) committee has decided to go with ‘masks will be required for the Fort Calhoun school district,’” Green said.
In the first draft of FCCS’ return-to-school plan, which was discussed during the July school board meeting, masks were required when social distancing wasn’t an option. They could be removed if social distancing was an option in a classroom or space, except for buses where masks were already required.
“We just removed the social distance piece because, even in classrooms at the elementary and probably 50 percent or better (at the high school), that’s just not feasible,” Green said. “Rather than give options and maybe have some unclarity, let’s just make it straight policy.”
Board member Amanda Schrum asked Green during the meeting if the mask policy will be continuously reviewed. Green said the entirety of the school’s COVID-19 safety protocols will be reviewed week-by-week.
“It could be everything from masks to sanitizing to everything,” he said. “It’s so ever-changing that I think we have to be fluid with what we’re doing.”
Schrum also asked if masks will be required as they relate to school-related activities, such as sports contests. Green said the district was hoping for guidelines from the NSAA regarding safety procedures for everything from spectators to concessions stands and handling money.
“The masks are required is a school day policy for right now,” he said. “We will institute a come-to-event policy on how people are going to get into the building, where they’re going to sit, those kinds of things. We have not made that public yet, but that is in the works.”
Board president Jon Genoways said his opinion was if students had to wear masks, then everyone entering the school should wear masks.
“I think it sends a mixed message,” Genoways said, if masks are required at certain times and not others. “If we’re requiring our kids to come to school and a mask is required … we just need to wear masks.”
In addition to an activities plan, Green said FCCS is also working on what a hybrid school model would look like and how it would be implemented. The district currently has plans for students being in school and a 100 percent remote learning option.
“What does our hybrid plan look like,” Green said. “That is very much being developed, but the framework is there.”
Green said grades seven through 12 would likely learn remotely in a hybrid plan, while half of the elementary students would go to school at the elementary and the other half would go to school at the high school.
“The main focus was making sure that critical, early development age that we were having that face-to-face in class contact with kids as long as we can,” Green said.
Also in a hybrid plan, Green said, activities could take place depending on what the NSAA allows. If the school district had to go to 100 percent remote learning, then activities would cease.
Green also said if at least 85 percent of students could remain in school, then school could likely remain in session. However, he said, in discussions with Three Rivers Public Health, the biggest concern with holding school in person is whether enough staff are healthy enough. Ultimately, he said, a move to remote or hybrid learning would be influenced by input from Three Rivers.
FCCS’ return-to-school plans, which contain procedures and protocols for three different coronavirus threat levels, can be found on the district website or through links on the district Facebook page.
Green acknowledged all teachers and staff members who have helped provide input for the district’s COVID-19 plans during the meeting. He also thanked the school board for providing input.
“When you have the support of your school board, and their thoughts, that helps tremendously,” he said.
