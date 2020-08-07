There are plenty of advantages to extracurricular activities — from sports, music and drama to personal development and community service programs — for students to participate in during school.
These activities provide a productive break from studying, help children build their skills outside of the classroom and provide social opportunities.
Among the concerns about sending children back to school during a global pandemic was whether students would still have the opportunities to participate in band, choir and the sports of their choice.
On Monday, the NSAA Board of Directors voted unanimously to approve football, volleyball, softball, cross-country, girls golf and boys tennis. Practices may begin Monday as schools, including Blair, Arlington and Fort Calhoun, were given set guidelines to follow in each sport.
Washington County schools are also planning on having band and choir, though they may be limited to outdoors as long as the weather holds. There are definitely some challenges to be faced.
There are those that are also concerned about the risks children will face as they play sports, sing or play music together.
Area school districts are doing the best they can to keep students safe while following the guidelines they are given from the state and local health departments. There is no perfect solution.
However, extracurricular activities need to go on. It's necessary for the children's wellbeing. They need the social interaction and a break from the monotony that has been the last five months with the pandemic.
No one is forcing anyone to participate. If parents don't feel comfortable with their child participating even with the safety guidelines put in place, that is their decision. Those that do choose to participate need to understand the risks and make sure their children do as well.
Though it won't be the same as a non-pandemic year, these extracurricular activities will offer some sense of normalcy for children — something they need to learn and grow.
