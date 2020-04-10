Amid coronavirus concerns, the City of Blair closed the playgrounds at city parks last week.
Orange snow fence surrounded the playgrounds, keeping little hands and feet off the equipment until further notice.
With community spread of COVID-19 in Washington County, this was absolutely the right decision. It would be nearly impossible for city parks crews to keep the equipment clean to prevent any further exposure of the illness.
While the playground equipment may be off limits, city officials have yet to close the parks themselves. That's another positive move for the residents of Blair.
Many cities in Nebraska and across the country have chosen to close parks down completely. But with so many people working from home, staying cooped up in their houses can take its toll. Going on a walk, hike or ride a bike can be a release for many. It's their only escape.
According to health officials, exercise, sunlight and the outdoors can help people's immune systems.
Exercise can contribute to general good health.
A study conducted by Georgetown University Medical Center acknowledges the role sunlight plays in vitamin D production, but there's also another benefit.
“Sunlight directly activates key immune cells by increasing their movement,” one researcher said.
Simply spending time outdoors has been associated with a range of health benefits.
But to keep Blair's recreation areas open, residents need to be responsible. They maintain social distancing of six feet and no groups larger than 10 to comply with the governor's Directed Health Measure, which is in effect until May 6 in Washington County.
