A driver fled the scene after his vehicle ended up in a bean field north of County Road 24 on County Road 25 on Friday night.
When Washington County sheriff's deputies, Kennard and Blair Rescue responded to the accident around 11 p.m., they found an unoccupied vehicle with heavy frontend damage near a broken power pole.
The driver was later identified as Cody Wood, 29, of Herman.
The Chevy Uplander was traveling south on County Road 25 when it left the roadway to the left, went through the ditch and drove through the field prior to colliding with the power pole.
"At 3:07 a.m., deputies drove to the house of the vehicle owner and there was no contact at that time," Capt. Aaron Brensel said. "(Later) on Saturday, deputies spoke with Wood and obtained his statement when he confirmed he was driving the vehicle and left without reporting the accident."
Wood was cited for careless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and criminal mischief.
