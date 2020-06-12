Kids in the Deerfield neighborhood of Blair put together their own place to play this summer.
In an empty lot, a baseball diamond came to be. A basepath was created and a handy dad helped build a dugout with two bins — one for recycling and one for trash.
Cam Wulf, 14, and Nolan Wolfe, 12, did some mowing to keep the grass nice and trim, too.
Boys and girls — ages 4-14 — played kickball on one recent warm afternoon. They pitched, raced around bases, made outs and even slid on the tough ground from time to time.
The kickers also did their best to keep social distancing in mind. Parents and adult neighbors often watch and supervise as the youngsters play.
“It's just kind of pick-up, I guess,” Wulf said. “Pick a sport to play and then they're out here.”
Kids laughed, ran and smiled, testing their leg strength to see how far they could kick the ball.
When 4-year-old Hattie Heuton took her swing, the errors — most of them intentional — pushed her from a single into the latest run scored after a quick jog all the way around the Deerfield diamond.
