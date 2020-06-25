The Dodge County Baseball League season began last Sunday with one of two Washington County teams starting their campaign.
Arlington hosted West Point, falling 3-0 to the Bombers. That same West Point squad were to host Blair on Thursday.
Blair, meanwhile, was unable to start play Sunday at North Bend due to rain. It instead opened its season Tuesday night, earning a 10-0 victory against North Bend. Pitcher Cale Hlavac contributed six innings and 12 strikeouts to the Dawgs' no-hitter.
Next, Arlington is to host 1-0 Wahoo at noon on Sunday, while Blair plays at Schuyler that same day at 2 p.m.
