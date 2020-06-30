The Fort Calhoun Senior Legion baseball team nearly pulled off a massive comeback on their home diamond Saturday evening.
The Pioneers trailed Lincoln Lutheran by 10 runs, but battled their way back into the game with multiple key hits. In the end, though, it just wasn't enough as the visitors pulled off a 12-11 victory, dropping Post 348 to 0-2 on the day.
Kaden Therkildsen, Tristan Fuhrman and Justin Myer each recorded two-RBI hits during the sixth inning to pull coach Brandon Wynn's squad within 12-10. Baserunner Dillon Dierks added his team's 11th run of the game when he reached the plate on a pitch that got past the opposing team's catcher.
After the Pioneers held Lincoln Lutheran scoreless during the top of the seventh frame, they returned to the batter's box down one run, but didn't have the same success. The third out of the bottom half dropped their season record to 1-4.
Ty Hallberg and Tylan Conner added an RBI each during the first four innings before Lincoln Lutheran pulled away, forcing Fort Calhoun's comeback attempt.
Earlier in the day, Wynn's team also dropped a 3-0 game to Omaha Concordia. Through six innings, Pioneers pitcher Jake Seina had allowed just one run despite the Mustangs' penchant for getting runners on base.
“It's 100 percent the team,” the right-hander said of his successes. “I can't do that without an infield and outfield, so I credit that to the team.”
Fort Calhoun would notch multiple double plays on the day, while Therkildsen, the catcher, threw two Concordia runners out as they tried to steal second base.
Offensively, Seina and Zach Faucher logged hits as the game went along, but the Pioneers couldn't score to pull even. The 1-0 deficit held until the Mustangs notched two more runs during the top of the seventh frame. The first scored on an error before a solo homer over the right field wall pushed the home team's disadvantage to 3-0.
“I wasn't mad,” Seina said after allowing the home run. “I felt like it was going to come down to it sooner or later. Someone was going to hit a nuke off of me eventually.”
The home run was the second he's ever allowed.
“Better than three,” the pitcher said with a grin.
Myer reached base and Cole Klabunde tallied a single during the bottom half of seventh inning, but the Mustangs were able to hold the Pioneers scoreless for the shutout.
Seniors, Juniors drop Ashland games
Both the Fort Calhoun Seniors and Juniors came up short at home three days earlier against Ashland on Wednesday, too.
The Juniors lost a 15-8 game before the Seniors started fast, but lost 11-3 to the Bluejays. The elder squad scored all three of its runs during the first inning before Ashland had battled back to a tie ballgame by the end of the top of third.
The visiting team added three runs during the next two frames, but the Pioneers were still in the hunt when Therkildsen threw out a Bluejay attempting to steal second base to end the top of the sixth.
Unfortunately for home crowd, Fort Calhoun wouldn't be able to add a run from there on out, while Ashland scored five during the seventh frame. The bottom half of the final inning was highlighted by Conner's single and steal, but the Pioneers were unable to rally any further.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.