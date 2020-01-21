A casting company is conducting a nationwide search for a new reality show featuring contestants with Danish ancestry.
“The Great Danish Adventure” features 10 Americans with Danish ancestry who fly to Denmark to compete in a series of challenges to win a cash prize of $10,000 and a meeting with long lost Danish relatives.
The show focuses on each cast member’s journey of discovering who they are by learning about where they came from.
“Their ancestry literally comes to life on the show,” casting director Joan O’Connor said. “The show combines the genealogy appeal of the TV series ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’ and the competition excitement of ‘The Amazing Race.'”
Competitions will relate to the Danish culture. The cast also will have excursions like visiting their family farm or a church where their ancestors were married, which create powerful, emotionally charged moments.
According to the 2000 census, roughly 1.4 million Americans reported having Danish ancestry.
This show is a great opportunity for descendants to return to their roots. O’Connor said.
“They’ll get a chance to explore the happiest place in the world to live, win $10,000 and meet relatives they didn’t know existed. Plus, they can find out what the Danish term ‘Hygee’ means, why there are more pigs than people in Denmark, and why the Danes throw cinnamon all over you if you’re unmarried on your 25th birthday.”
Information on how to apply can be found at oconnorcasting.tv by clicking on casting and then casting board.
