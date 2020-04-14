Though the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has closed overnight camping, lodging and cabins at all state parks and state recreation areas in precaution for COVID-19, private campgrounds such as Cottonwood Cove Marina and RV Resort and River View Park and Resort remain open for use.
The Bob Hardy RV Park in Blair also remains open for RV use, though the city has closed its playgrounds until further notice. City Administrator Rod Storm said the RV park’s restroom, showers, and playground equipment are closed.
According to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission website, all state parks and recreation areas are closed to overnight camping until May 8, including nearby recreation areas to Washington County, such as Summit Lake and Fremont Lakes state recreation areas. The closure date could be extended. State park area lodging and cabins are also closed until May 8, according to the website.
State parks and recreation areas remain open for day use, fishing, hiking and recreation where six-foot social distance guidelines can be observed.
State park and recreation area playgrounds and play structures are closed until further notice.
River View Park will open Wednesday for campers, according to a March 27 Facebook post. The arcade, restrooms, playground, fitness center and all public gathering areas would be off limits the post indicated.
Mike Lupardus, co-owner of Cottonwood Cove, said the private camping area’s lodge is closed, but its gates remain open for campers.
“The lodge is closed, we have a swimming pool there, that’s obviously closed,” he said. “For those that have been out the last couple of weekends, we’ve asked and have monitored to ensure social distancing.”
Lupardus said Cottonwood Cove is only supporting camping as an activity right now.
“We’re a seasonal campground, we don’t have people come in and leave and have different people come in next weekend,” he added. “It’s the same people that come there on the weekends, much like a mobile home park or an apartment.”
