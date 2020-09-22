The 5-kilometer Blair High School cross-country course has its challenges.
“This is a tough meet and a tough course,” Bears coach Darren Harsin said Thursday at the finish line near Otte Blair Middle School.
Knowing those race obstacles can be a gift and a curse for the Bears running them and the results reflected that. Naivete, the coach said, can sometimes be more beneficial.
But, if nothing else, the BHS contingent gave it its all in finishing third in both the boys and girls standings. Fort Calhoun and Arlington, meanwhile, finished fifth and seventh in the boys' race, respectively, while the Pioneers added a fifth-place girls finish.
“Boys and girls, I thought their effort was good,” Harsin said of his Bears. “Times weren't maybe where we wanted them to be, but their effort was good. At this point in the season, that's what you want.”
Nick Wayman led the BHS boys in 18:05.7 for 12th, while freshman Allie Czapla took ninth in the girls' race at 21.13.9.
“The time will come down as we start to progress through our training,” Harsin said. “But if you're always giving the effort, no matter how fast you're running, then you know you'll be good at the end of the season. You'll be in good shape.”
Many Bears gave effort all the way down the final stretch Thursday. Dawson Fricke finished 13th, edging Gretna's Cole Dobberstein and Arlington's Colby Grefe to the line for the designation.
“I don't know, it was close,” Fricke said immediately after stopping the clock. “I don't know if the Gretna kid beat me or not.”
The sophomore did edge Dobberstein, while Hailey Amandus beat 35 other runners to also claim a 13th-place finish.
“I thought I had good (air) …,” she said with a laugh. “... until the end.”
But the Bears did make it to the finish. Mary Roskens (19th), Zac Keeling (20th) and Cayli Penner also added top-20 finishes.
Fort Calhoun, meanwhile, had four runners finish in the top 20 themselves.
“I was extremely excited to just see us go out and compete today,” Pioneers coach Kyle McMahon said. His teams were led by Jacob Rupp's third-place finish in the boys' race and Bria Bench's fifth-place finish in the girls' 5K.
The race was Fort Calhoun's third in a week's time.
“I thought we might have tired legs, but they came to compete today — boys and girls, both,” McMahon said.
Lance Olberding was ninth and Dala Drowne was 13th in their races, respectively.
Grefe and Brynn Eckhart, meanwhile, were 15th and 35th to lead coach Micahela Curran's Arlington squad in Blair. Grefe finished in 18:07.3, while Eckhart clocked in at 22:59.9
The Eagles' second-place runners in each race were Nolan May (30th) and Elizabeth Morrison (41st).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.