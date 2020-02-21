Blair VFW Post 1251 honored area first responders who have gone above and beyond to serve their community during a ceremony Saturday.
Randy Backman was named the 2019 Blair Fire Department Firefighter of the Year. The VFW honored Backman for his “outstanding service and dedication to the fire department and the rest of community” while also balancing a full-time sales job and making time for his family.
Backman has been a member of the Blair Fire and Rescue Department for 10 years.
Loren Jones was named 2019 EMT of the Year for his dedication to not only the EMTs, but also for the firefighters that he works alongside. Jones is credited for going on 220 rescue calls in 2019 as well as working hard to get supplies and special training for the Blair EMTs.
The VFW presented an award to Capt. Aaron Barrow of the Blair Police Department for Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.
The Nebraska native served seven years in the United States Army Military Police, leaving the Army with an honorable discharge as a sergeant before starting his police career in 1992 with the Montrose, Colo., Police Department.
Barrow then moved to Blair in 2003 to accept an appointment as a lieutenant with BPD. In 2018, he was promoted to captain and currently supervises patrol and investigations. He was recognized for his work to go above and beyond for the Blair community.
Detective Sgt. Brian Beckman was named the Washington County Sheriff's Office's Deputy of the Year. Beckman has been in law enforcement for nearly 30 years and has been with the WCSO since 2011.
He was recognized for his dedication to his position and willingness to orchestrate events and gather donations for community members. Beckman has also served two terms as the fraternal order of police president.
The VFW also recognized eighth-grader Katelyn Kramer. The OBMS student received the 2019-20 Patriot's Pen award for her essay about what makes America great.
