After scoring 47 runs in its previous four games, the Blair Senior Legion baseball team managed just seven during an 0-2 Saturday at Vets Field.
Omaha Central earned 5-2 and 6-5 victories, spoiling the Bears' home openers.
“I'm not sure what it was,” Post 154 coach James Bilslend said. “It was just a different mindset — let's put it that way. That's the easiest way to put it. A different mindset from what we've been doing.”
He had to smile when he said it.
“I wish I had an answer,” the coach added.
The Bears' bats did come to life late, however, during the second loss to the Eagles (9-1 overall). Trailing 6-1, Cade Ulven, Jacob Chavez and Nolan Osterhaus drew walks on a new opposing pitcher. Quincy Nichols was next into the batter's box, swinging and delivering a two-run double into right field.
Morgan Rump, who joined the Seniors' squad from the Juniors' this week, produced his own two-run knock next, cutting Central's advantage to 6-5.
It wasn't meant to be, though, as the Eagles earned three-straight outs to end the sixth frame without anymore damage. At that moment, the umpires called the game due to time restrictions, ending the Bears' comeback attempt.
The loss came after a three-run Post 154 defeat. Blair scored runs during the fourth and sixth innings, but notched just four hits for the game. Central, meanwhile, scored five runs on five hits for the win.
Bears go 4-0 at ENBL tournament
The Blair Seniors finished off a perfect 4-0 stretch of Eastern Nebraska Baseball League (ENBL) Tournament games on Wednesday, but didn't do it all that impressively.
“We didn't play typical Blair Bears baseball today,” coach Bilslend said.
Despite that, Post 154 posted two wins on the final day of the tournament. A championship game was scheduled for Thursday, but the Bears' opponent had a scheduling conflict.
So, Blair ended its ENBL run with a 20-10 win against Elkhorn Mount Michael. Bilslend's team notched 17 hits with Colin Quick notching four of them. Chavez added three hits, while Jason Stewart and Nichols added two apiece.
Nichols, Stewart and TJ Swaney had three RBIs each, too. Auggie Rasmussen, Quick, Jacob Rodriguez and Keaton Kelberlau added two apiece.
Earlier, against the Kelly Ryan Pride of Omaha Roncalli, Swaney notched the walk-off hit of the 6-5 victory. Aidan Mohr started off the seventh inning with a single, Max Nickerson stepped in to run and scored when Swaney made contact.
Rodriguez led the Bears with three hits, while Ben Aguilera pushed across three runs.
Blair's pitcher, Quick, picked up the win.
