The Blair Police Department took part in the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.
Over the Aug. 28-30 weekend, Blair officers made 19 traffic stops. Two officers worked an additional 12 hours during that time, according to Chief Joe Lager.
During the entire campaign, which was Aug. 21 through Sept. 7, Blair officers made 121 traffic stops with 43 citations and five arrests, including two for driving under the influence, one for possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, one for a misdemeanor warrant and one for driving under suspension.
