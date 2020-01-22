Blair firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire Wednesday afternoon in the 1900 block of Front Street.
Firefighters and Blair police responded just after 4 p.m.
Initial reports said the fire may have spread to the building, which houses Country Glass. Smoke could be seen coming from the garage area of the building.
The truck was sitting in the driveway of the business.
No other information was immediately available. The Enterprise will update this story.
