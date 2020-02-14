Max Nickerson and Luke Ladwig combined for 15 points and three 3-point makes during the third quarter Tuesday as the Blair boys basketball team broke its nine-game losing streak.
The Bears (4-15 overall) bested Nebraska City (6-11) on the road, 60-52, earning their first win since Dec. 29 and ensuring a BHS sweep of the night's two basketball games. Coach Matt Aschoff's girls team defeated the Pioneers 52-27.
The Blair boys, however, had to come from behind to win their game. Nebraska City led 30-26 through 16 minutes before the Bears' 19-8 third period. Nickerson, a senior guard, had nine points in the quarter, while Ladwig knocked down two of his three 3-pointers during the 8-minute span.
BHS' Auggie Rasmussen and Sam Lawton added buckets as coach Chris Whitwer's squad built a 45-38 advantage through three periods.
Seven minutes and 45 seconds into the final quarter Nickerson clinched the game with two free throws — the last two points of the Bears' first win of 2020.
BHS girls earn elusive 13th win
For the first time since 2003, the Blair girls basketball team earned its 13th win of the season Tuesday at Nebraska City.
The Bears, who fell out of the Omaha World-Herald Class B rankings Tuesday, have had 12 or fewer wins for 16 straight seasons, but matched coach Rob Williams' 2003 squad with a 52-27 road win against the Pioneers.
The victory pushed coach Matt Aschoff's squad onto 13-7 with tonight's regular season finale at Columbus to go. BHS also won without senior point guard Sophia Grantham, who is nursing an injury.
Still, the Bears led 10-8 after one period and 25-13 at halftime against 3-17 Nebraska City.
Sophomore Mya Larson led the winning team with 18 points, while a returning Avory French scored 12. The sophomore post player hadn't played since the first game of January due to injury.
Makayla Baughman added nine points and Maicy Lourens had eight for the Bears.
“Our defense was solid and Makayla Baughman played point very well in Sophia's absence,” Aschoff said. “Great team win.”
