The Blair volleyball team faced a tall test Tuesday in its home opener against Class B No. 3 Waverly.
The Vikings' 6-foot-1 outside hitter, Whitney Lauenstein, is a Nebraska Cornhusker recruit. She led her team to a 25-10, 25-13, 25-16 win at BHS.
“We practiced all week hitting at the girls from on top of boxes,” Bears coach Brandi Nicholson said of her team's preparation. “We adjusted our defense, going to a single block to have more defensive players.”
Those moves, she added, were successful.
“The girls adjusted and played hard,” Nicholson said. “They didn't played scared, they hit the ball at them and served well.”
One Blair senior's efforts stood out as she went head-to-head with Lauenstein at the net.
“Hailey Baker was getting her hands on hits of Lauenstein, which was exciting,” Nicholson said.
The Bears are 0-2. They played Elkhorn on Thursday and will take part in a Norris tournament on Saturday.
