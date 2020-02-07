Tommy Thompson has been lifting weights consistently since his freshman year of high school.
On Jan. 25, the Blair senior took part in an official powerlifting competition as an Omaha Central Eagle — while still a Bear at heart. He did well enough to finish second at his team's home meet.
“I'm very happy with how I did,” Thompson said, though he added there's plenty of room for him to improve.
The senior competed in three lifts — the squat, bench press and deadlift. He posted 375 pounds, 265 and 470 in those lifts, respectively.
With his senior year of football behind him, Thompson said weight lifting — in this case, powerlifting — his goals in the gym have changed. It's now all about bettering himself and he thinks others should consider his new sport, too.
“I think its a great thing to get into for a lot of kids,” he said.
Thompson used to lift weights for football, but now he's motivated by something else.
“The drive came from wanting to beat myself,” he said.
Nebraska's state competition is coming up soon and the Blair Bear wants to be ready. He's hoping for increases in each of the three lifts.
