Four years ago, senior Katie Frazer joined the Blair bowling team with just a basic skillset.
“I started as a straight-ball bowler,” she admitted Tuesday morning at BHS. “I'd only ever bowled with my family, and then I started bowling and there's people with 10 bowling balls. And they curve! And they're talking all of these terms, and I'm like, 'What are you talking about?'”
Frazer progressed, however, joining and committing to Omaha Burke and Millard West teams — after the Blair squad ceased — to keep playing.
“I just figured out that I love the sport,” Frazer said. “I was going to do everything I can to get better.”
Now, the senior is good enough to move onto college bowling. The Blair Bear volleyball player signed with Iowa Western Community College on Tuesday, doing so with Reivers bowling coaches Chad Goodwin and Heather Erdei in attendance along with her family.
Frazer said she wouldn't have guessed that she'd wind up a college bowler — even after she started playing.
“I was really surprised getting an offer,” she said. “I never knew that would be possible for someone who started freshman year.”
Frazer saved up money for new gear and practiced to get better through the years. Maplewood Lanes and Western Bowl in Omaha became her home bases to evolve her skills.
All of that work presented her the opportunity to compete at Iowa Western, a school she said is the “whole package.”
“At this college, I just felt a vibe. Right away,” Frazer said.
The Blair senior has already met and practiced with her new college team, but next school year she'll be apart of it.
