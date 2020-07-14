Despite losing 3-1 Wednesday at Omaha Creighton Prep, the Blair Senior Legion baseball team made very few mistakes in the field.
A misplayed ball in the outfield and a couple of passed balls didn't damper coach James Bilslend mood even though the Bears fell to 9-7.
“It should be something to build on for the kids,” he said. “They shouldn't hang their head on that. They should take pride in it even though it was a defeat.”
Post 154 pitcher Max Nickerson threw all six innings and struck out a game-high seven Junior Jays. Behind him, shortstop AJ Bilslend and second baseman Morgan Rump made highlight throws off of groundballs.
“It was a complete game in my book,” Bilslend said.
But the Bears couldn't quite string enough hits together to get the road win after three wins in three days preceding the trip into Omaha.
Nolan Osterhaus led off the top of the fifth inning with a double and scored on Aidan Mohr's sacrifice fly. Auggie Rasmussen went onto single with two outs, and Quincy Nichols loaded the bases with a bunt, but Creighton Prep was able to keep Blair to one run.
In the top of the seventh, Morgan Rump logged a leadoff single to right field, but the Jays held on for their two-run win.
The Bears took the day off Thursday and, because of game cancellations on Friday and Saturday, went three days without a game — a rarity since the start of the season on June 18.
“Everybody needs a break,” Bilslend said, citing a few sore legs and a catcher who'd been behind the plate for several 90-degree days in a row.
The Blair Juniors and Reserve Legion team also played Wednesday. The Juniors lost a 9-1 game to Elkhorn Mount Michael while the Reserve team lost a 9-5 game to the COLBA Junior Eagles.
