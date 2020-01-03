A 7-0 run to start the fourth quarter got Class B No. 4 Omaha Gross back into Tuesday's holiday tournament title game against the No. 9 Blair Bears.
Makayla Baughman and Sophia Grantham shot the Cougars right back out of it.
Coach Matt Aschoff's BHS squad bested Gross, the substitute host for the rescheduled Aurora tourney title game, 48-40, earning a 1-1 split in holiday games between the top-10 teams. The Cougars beat the Bears by a familiar score, 48-40, on Dec. 19 in their home tournament.
“I think since we've been on this court before, we wanted to come back and not let that happen again,” Blair sophomore Avory French said. “We wanted it.”
And the Bears earned it in a physical game dictated by the referees' apparent reluctance to blow their whistles early. A 14-0 scoring run during the first half gave BHS early control. French, a post player, had four of her 13 points in that stretch.
“She's really good at getting physical,” Baughman said of her fellow sophomore. “She definitely enforces stuff down there.”
The Bears led 26-14 at the half and went ahead 34-23 on Ella Ross' 3-point buzzer-beater at the end of the third period. That came just before Gross cut BHS' lead to 34-30, however.
After a timeout with 6:12 left, Baughman hit the first of her three 3s during the fourth quarter, boosting the Bears' lead to seven. Grantham knocked down her own triple before the sophomore's second and third put Blair back out front 46-32.
“I think she's doing awesome,” French said of Baughman. “She's getting more confident in her shots and, I think, everyone's shot-ready.”
Baughman knew just how important those late long-range makes were, too.
“Every shot was chipping away a little bit of their hope,” she said.
Gross would go on another scoring streak down the stretch, but came up well short of the Bears on the last day of 2019. Coach Aschoff's team celebrated with a team photo — minus its tourney plaque, which was still back in Aurora.
“(The Cougars) beat us last time,” Baughman said. “And we beat them for the championship on their home court.”
“We just got it done,” French added before quickly moving to greet her family and friends, who waited in the lobby to offer their congratulations to the 7-2 Bears.
