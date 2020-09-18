As of Tuesday, Blair Community Schools has seven students quarantined with COVID-19, Supt. Randy Gilson told the board of education during its regular meeting Monday.
Those cases, he said, are unrelated to school activities.
“Since the start of the school year, we still haven't had a staff member or student test positive that we've been aware of,” Gilson said. “Now, we know we're mitigating risks as much as possible and there are going to be COVID cases. It's inevitable. But I'm just proud of our staff, I'm proud of our students for making sure that we have live learning every single day.”
Gilson said remote learning was also going well. Educators are teaching in-person learners while simultaneously instructing remote learners.
Plans are also in place if the district should have to go to full remote learning.
Activities are also progressing, Gilson said.
Last week, the district started allowing grandparents to attend games, including softball and football. This week, Gilson said Activities Director Dan Hutsell is working on plan to allow students to apply to attend the football game against Elkhorn.
“We're trying to go slowly to build up for the homecoming week,” Gilson said.
The BHS band is expected to play and march at the homecoming game Oct. 2 against Omaha Roncalli.
